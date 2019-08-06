Mr. Burp Is The Newest Addition To Navi Mumbai

Mr. Burp in Belapur is a hub kind of where one can choose from the three options of whether interested in visiting a Cafe - NightClub or required a Banquet Hall for Group Parties. And the solution to all is Mr. Burp. Recently Visit this place and was astonished by their way of thinking towards public mentality. In Mr. Burp also they have separate sections for people liking Loud music and not. The staff here is also very courteous and friendly. And the food served was just mouth-watering and the dessert was delectable. So we started with some Spiced Mimosa cocktail which was a fusion of sparkling wine & orange juice. With some whiff of clove. The drink was just a treat for my soul. Hariyali Fish Tikka was just so well marinated and grilled and served with green chutney. It tasted very good. Also tried their special Peri Peri Chicken tacos the tacos was baked well and the spicy Peri Peri Chicken was filled in good quantity. And to end off with a sweet note had their special Dudhi Halwa it was well crushed and made with lots of sweetness to it.