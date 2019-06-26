This New Pretty Hang Out Place With Exquisite Food And Drinks

Mr Burp! One of the finest place in Navi Mumbai. The lit place I ever visited in Navi Mumbai. I have visited here on Indian vs Pakistan world match. I found it a perfect place for the match. They had amazing flag painting, dhol & fire cracking. I found it a lovely place for friends chilling out. They have two seating lover family dine & upper lounge with bliss bar counter. Overall it’s the best place I ever visited I had Drinks:- Smoked whiskey old fashioned:- It's a whiskey-based cocktail. Just loved it. Highly recommended Spiced mimosa:- A whiff of cloved spice orange liqueur with orange juice Starters:- Tandoori platter:- Its a non-veg platter with kebab, fish starters served with three dips😍 Mezzer paneer:- I highly recommended it. The coating was crispy and the paneer taste yum with dips Mains:- Butter chicken:- It's one of my favourite dishes. It was amazingly made. One can have any type of bread Dessert:- Brownie with vanilla ice cream:- Its a chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream.