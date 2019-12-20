Now Enjoy The New Menu Introduced By Guilt Trip!

I was always a fan of Guilt Trip's mini cupcakes which is good for munching and gifting as well. Now I stumbled upon the new outlet at Oshiwara with a revamped menu that included macaroons, shakes and even cheesecakes. I had the Pistachio White chocolate pastry and I cannot imagine that I could actually like white chocolate in a pastry. The crunchy pistachio complimented white chocolate very well Even the Dulce De leche cheesecake was very light and delicious. Will definitely go back for more