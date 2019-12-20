Now Enjoy The New Menu Introduced By Guilt Trip!

img-gallery-featured
Bakeries

Guilt Trip

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Meera CHS, Shop 9-A, Best Colony Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I was always a fan of Guilt Trip's mini cupcakes which is good for munching and gifting as well. Now I stumbled upon the new outlet at Oshiwara with a revamped menu that included macaroons, shakes and even cheesecakes. I had the Pistachio White chocolate pastry and I cannot imagine that I could actually like white chocolate in a pastry. The crunchy pistachio complimented white chocolate very well Even the Dulce De leche cheesecake was very light and delicious. Will definitely go back for more

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids, Family

Bakeries

Guilt Trip

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Meera CHS, Shop 9-A, Best Colony Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default