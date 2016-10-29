The New Menu At Jamjar Is For Everyone Who's Trying To Eat Healthy

Everyone’s favourite diner in Andheri with amazingly quirky decor and delicious food, Jamjar, has introduced a brand new menu – in case you needed a reason to go back.

Chow Down

Now, it’s all about health. Their new menu matches our eat-right resolutions this year. They have an Instagram-worthy  Superfood Smoothie Bowl with berries, banana, yogurt, granola, chia seeds, coconut, fresh fruits and moringa.

For those who need a little more bite to their brekkie, try the Quinoa Breakfast Burrito Bowl with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, salsa and Montery Jack cheese; Loaded Waffles with variations such as banoffee and rocky road chocolate and toasted English muffins with a host of topping options like Kejriwal, Florentine, ham and cheese, BBQ pulled pork.

Sip On

Try smoothies like the Tropical, served with pineapple, papaya, guava and yogurt; Super Green with kale, superfood spirulian, spinach, pinapple and yogurt; Morning Glory with orange, banana, spinach, pineapple and sunflower seeds; and the Berry Good Morning with berries, banana, coconut, yogurt topped with chia seeds and almonds.

For some healthier juices sip on Super Green with parsely, pineapple, orange, spinach; the Hangover Cure with watermelon, celery, beetroot, lime; and the Kickstarter with carrot, apple and ginger.

Anything Else?

There is also a Pina Colada French Toast, which is served with caramelised pineapple and coconut, and an Apple Pie French Toast with cinnamon whipped cream. Besides this, there is also a new line-up of sandwiches and pizzas.

