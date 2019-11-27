Drop By This New Misal Place In The Bylanes Of Borivali!

Located in factory lane, Borivali. Anytime Misal is a small and cosy outlet. Two days back, I had some work in the next shop and that's when I saw this place. So yes, amidst the crowd you can miss it but make sure you visit it once. I ordered their Deccan queen misal. Since the table we sat at had a huge banner of it and because the menu claimed it's served with fries and buttermilk. The Deccan queen misal is slightly sweet. Comes in a good quantity served on a mini train. The fries are kind of thalipeeth fries. They also serve tarry with it apart from the buttermilk. Rating:5/5 A plate of Vada: The portion size was proper, the covering perfectly cooked but the inner filling tasted slightly raw. Rating:4/5.