Newbie Alert In Belapur ♥️

The Freq! I recently visited the Freq which is located in Belapur. It's a really good place with good food. They have a dance floor and the DJ plays really good music. We had a ball of a time at this place. The food is really good. We tried a variety of dishes like chicken appetizers, hummus, rolls, sushi, etc. The food is really good and I loved it. For the main course, we tried the Thai Green Curry and Butter Chicken Biryani. Two delicious dishes which were superb. I loved the Butter Chicken Biryani. For desserts, there were Sizzling Brownie with Ice-Cream, Vanilla Icecream with Chocolate sauce and Nutella Pancake. The perfect way to end our meal.