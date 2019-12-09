New Place Alert: This Restaurant In Dahisar Is Perfect For All Family Get-Togethers!

Summeru is a newly opened place located in IC Colony, Dahisar West. As far as I know, there are very few places for a family get together or family lunch/dinner. This place does not have a big area but can easily accommodate 30-35 people at a time. I was here as they serve very delicious food. Staff is also very attending and polite with the customers. The owner comes personally to attend their customers. That's quite a good gesture that I can say. Overall worth to visit. Let's see what I tried there, Achari mojito: It was tasted like a pickle. They had added pickle gravy into the mojito. It was something unique mojito that I have ever tried. Mulligatawny: It was soup, made from mix daal. It was accompanied by plain rice. Somewhere, the soup tasted like daal. After this, we had Amuse Bouche, a pallet cleanser. It was deep-fried fritters made of mixed veggies. This was also served with red and green chutney. Tandoori Bharvan Aloo: Scopped potatoes filled with mix vegetables and cheese. Accompanied by green and red chutneys. Dahi ke kabab: Can't get over from this. It was undoubtedly yummy kabab. Soft from inside and crunchy from outside. It was melting in my mouth easily. They serve Chinese starters too. In Chinese, I tried exotic mushroom and broccoli in oyster sauce. There were mixed vegetables like baby corn, Zucchini, capsicum, Broccoli, button mushrooms tossed in oyster sauce. Coming towards the main course, Chui moui ke kofte: It was kofta made of mawa. Soft and sweet. The gravy was also sweet. If you like to have sweet gravy then must try. Along with this, I had onion and chilli laccha paratha and olive rosemary paratha. Tikki paneer laukhnowi biryani: As the name suggests, it was very pungent in taste. Long rice and its aroma were amazing. It was in huge quantity. Enough for 2 people to full their tummy. Served with raita and papad. In Dessert : They have Indian as well as Chinese varieties in ice-cream. I picked up Thandai ice cream from the Indian menu and Guava chilli ice cream from the Chinese menu.