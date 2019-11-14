New Place Alert: This Cafe In Khar Is Perfect For All Your Romantic Dates!

Once upon a dine, a new place near my area and thought of trying it and my experience was phenomenal and amazing! The service was good and the staff are very cordial and polite! Food quality is quite fresh and the flavours are soo good. What I had:- Firecracker Prawns:- The flavours were amazing! Not spicy yet so flavourful! Consisted of 6-7 pieces. Prawns were fresh and could notice this from the flavours. Also, the touch of a few mashed potatoes with prawns was greatly blended well. Bbq Pizza:- This place is superb and best for pizzas .10 inch pizza for 300₹ range is worth it and quality is good too!Thin crust with caramelized onions, a delicious generous amount of bbq chicken. Looked beautiful and so yummy. For drink I had:- Cuddle on the beach:- Cranberry and a lemon-based mojito with an amazingly refreshing taste. The balance between the cranberry and lemon was perfect. Cappuccino:- Classic Cappuccino done right with this simple yet so flavourful coffee.They served it piping hot and quantity also quite generously. Then we had:- Chicken Cordon bleu burger with fries:- This is stomach filling burger with charcoal bread and delicious soft chicken patty with veggies. The chicken patty itself was soft and flavorful throughout the last bite.The sauces used were good. Fries also were quite fresh and crispy. Fish and chips:- Chef Ravi did an excellent job with the fish and chips!! Fish was fresh and cooked with perfection. The fish itself was so soft and yummy. One of the best fish and chips I had till now! Highly recommend this dish! They also gave us a lovely sponge cake in the end, the perfect end to a lovely meal.