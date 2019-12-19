Rajdhani Opens It's Doors To Thali Lovers

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Rajdhani Thali Restaurant

Kurla, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Phoenix Market City, 2nd Floor, LBS Marg, Kurla, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Rajdhani is finally here in it's revamped form! With grandeur in its ambience and hospitality, the kitchens bring to you amazing thalis! A 4-course meal of beverage, starters, mains, and dessert is served to you loaded with dollops of ghee and love! Going an empty stomach can be better! Pro Tip: Visit the place on Tuesdays to get their lavish food affair in Rs 250 only

What Could Be Better?

The Thalis might seem to be on a pricier side but is worth it! To save on that you could visit them on Tuesdays

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Casual Dining

Rajdhani Thali Restaurant

Kurla, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Phoenix Market City, 2nd Floor, LBS Marg, Kurla, Mumbai

image-map-default