Rajdhani Opens It's Doors To Thali Lovers

Rajdhani is finally here in it's revamped form! With grandeur in its ambience and hospitality, the kitchens bring to you amazing thalis! A 4-course meal of beverage, starters, mains, and dessert is served to you loaded with dollops of ghee and love! Going an empty stomach can be better! Pro Tip: Visit the place on Tuesdays to get their lavish food affair in Rs 250 only