Rajdhani is finally here in it's revamped form! With grandeur in its ambience and hospitality, the kitchens bring to you amazing thalis! A 4-course meal of beverage, starters, mains, and dessert is served to you loaded with dollops of ghee and love! Going an empty stomach can be better! Pro Tip: Visit the place on Tuesdays to get their lavish food affair in Rs 250 only
Rajdhani Opens It's Doors To Thali Lovers
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The Thalis might seem to be on a pricier side but is worth it! To save on that you could visit them on Tuesdays
How Much Did It Cost?
₹5,00 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
