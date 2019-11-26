New Place Alert: Drop By Fu Jou For Delish Amazing Asian Food!

Fujou: Finally an authentic place Asian place in western suburbs to our place. The very much needed cuisine in the suburbs as very few places are offering. The interiors are very nicely are done, with the lovely seating arrangement. Good music, Decent Cocktails. Started with different Cocktails: Kacchi Kairi Margarita, an interesting combination. FujouOk, vodka-based Cocktail. Bar Nibbles to go with drinks, Masala Szechuan Peanut, a must-try if you enjoy spice. Jalapeno Cheese Burst, perfect oozy cheese balls with bread crumbs coating pretty amazing. Had a nice crunch. Pizza, Paneer Chilli, lovely base and nice heat. Further, we opted for Asparagus Carrot Maki Sushi. A delight in every bite. Also Pickled Carrot & Cucumber Uramaki. The size of the sushi was also perfect. good and nicely wrapped. Crispy Peppery Vegetables, nice tempura coating, less oily, perfection. Corn & Water chestnut Dim sums, pretty good. Overall Menu crafted by Chef Gaurav truly amazing.