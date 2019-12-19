A New Place In Fort Area Which Serves Some Really Good Pan Asian Food

White knight restobar is a fine dine cum restobar in Fort area. The menu is mostly Pan Asian! Guavagoto- A vodka-based blend of guava, lime and syrup. Amazingly prepared. Highly recommended! Passion fruit orange cooler- The mixture of orange, lime, soda and passion fruit. Basic yet good in taste. Basil lettuce cup- This healthy dish comprising basil, red chilly, soya filled onto a lettuce leaf. A good alternative to salad. Khow Suey- The highlight of the meal! Burmese dish made of noodles bowl with coconut curry accompanied with add on toppings like peanuts, garlic, fried onion for garnishings and taste. Highly recommended! Shrimps Penang curry- Prawns Thai curry served on sticky rice. The distinctive flavor of red curry and juicy prawns made this dish wonderful. Amazing experience.