Bookmark This Restro Bar For Some Amazing Drinks & Food!

I went to Derby Restobar last evening to try out their menu. A new place in town in Kamala Mills which has been a hub for a very long time. I was welcomed and hosted by Mr. Benjamin, he's been very courteous all the time. What we ordered : * COCKTAILS • Secretariat (3/5): Gin based cocktail with watermelon, raspberry & smoked rosemary. Was on a very bitter side. • Thunder Snow (3/5): Rum based cocktail, pineapple & coconut-lime cordial. This one had a very strong taste of pineapple. * MOCKTAILS • Watermelon (4/5): Basic watermelon mojito kinda stuff. Was on a sweeter side. I would recommend to put less of ice in this. • Guavat (4/5): Nice tangy and sweet flavored guava drink. A very nice refreshing mocktail. * APPETIZERS • Guacamole Sev Puri (4/5): Was something really different and tasted nice. • Kale Tempura Chaat (4/5): This could've been less oily. But the taste was good. • Derby Fried Chicken & Waffle with Maple Sriracha Glaze (4/5): This was something really unique and different I had over here. I totally recommend this one * SALADS • Japanese Soba Salad (3/5): This was with Roasted Sweet Potato & Ginger Soya Dressing with noodles. • Keto Chicken Salad (5/5): Teriyaki stir-fry chicken, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes & beans. A very lovely salad & tbh a must-try! * DIMSUMS • Vegetarian Gyoza (3/5): This one had quinoa, cream cheese & Chinese cabbage. Was okayish. • Chicken Dumplings (5/5): This one had chicken, cheese and cilantro. I had a decent taste. * MAINS • Smoked Mushroom Galouti (2/5): I personally didn't quite like this one. Not a fan of mushrooms, maybe that's why. The presentation was too good though. • Mutton Seekh Kebab (5/5): This one had a good flavour. Really good Seekh Kebab. • Amritsari Soya Chaap (3/5) • Vilayti Korma (4/5): I really liked the way this one tasted. Really tasted well with olive cheese naan. • Quail egg & potato curry: Decent taste. Tried quail eggs for the first time. • Murgh Patiala: Had this with multigrain roti. Had a nice spicy red gravy with boneless chicken. Their service is quite fast and attentive. The ambience is really pleasant and gives you a good cowboy-themed vibe. A must visit place y'all!