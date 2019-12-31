LBB GO: New Year Camp With Adventure Geek At Bhandardara

Love the outdoors or just hate the crowd in the city on New Years? Adventure Geek has planned a great escape to help you get away from all the chaos in the city.

So this year, we're skipping the loud parties and crowded clubs and heading straight to the campsite in Bhandhardara. Nestled in one of the best locations for camping, you'll find yourself in the midst of nature surrounded by lush greenery and a breathtaking lake view. And they're taking good care of your comfort as well. From comfortable tents with lake view to fun boat rides, you're sure to end this year on a good note.

The meeting point is at SGNP park in Borivali east at 8 AM, from where you'll head for the campsite. Once there, they'll give you a quick orientation and introduction after which there are fun games, dance and music, photo sessions, barbeque, dinner under a star-lit sky and a lot more.