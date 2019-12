And it's that time of the year again to bid adieu 2019 and say hello to 2020. Whether it's heading to a crowded club and dancing your heart out, throwing an epic house party or simply driving to a hill station and chilling at a villa, everyone has their own special way of ringing in.

And by any chance, if you're still figuring what special or offbeat to do this year, here's an entire NYE guide. Bookmark this and keep it, handy folks!