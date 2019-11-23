While we love shopping online and lusting after jaw-dropping dresses and co-ords on our phones... We gotta admit, online shopping just doesn't cut it. Orders get messed up, stuff doesn't fit just right, and sometimes, it doesn't arrive when you need it to. Ouch. This is a roundup of stores that have uber-glam outfits for you, if you're the kind that REALLY loves dressing it up for the year-end shindig. Read on!
Glam Up! Shop For A Show-Stopping NYE Ensemble At These Stores
Creo Lifestyle, Kemps Corner
SoBo fashion fiends, we're pretty sure ya'll already know about Creo. It's that fancy, fancy store that's got accessories, home decor, fresh designs from up-and-coming designers and sustainable fashion, too. While the range of glitzy dresses isn't huge, we're still sure you'll find something glam enough for New Year's Eve. And you'll find the perfect classy accessories to pair it up with, too! Be prepared to splurge, though, because the store is pretty luxe.
Price: INR 1999 onwards
Fuss Pot, Khar
This store is just straight out of the 'gram. Fuss Pot has all the sequinned jackets, netted vests, holographic tees and fanny packs you can wish for, coupled with rainbow feather boa and faux leather thrown into the mix. You can bet that you'll find something quirky AF to wear if you're an Instagram-loving youngling whose style icon is Ariana Grande. And/or Britney. The size range is a little restricted, so keep that in mind. You can score casuals here, too!
Price: INR 599 onwards
Flirt, Malabar Hill
Another one for the SoBo peeps, Flirt's got elegant AF cocktail dresses, sequinned numbers, peplum dresses and a TON of accessories to go with them. Probably not the best bet for you if you're keeping things casual, but this one's best if you're into supporting small-time designers who put a lot of heart into their work. You can count on Flirt for something that's for all age groups.
Price: INR 1899 onwards
Think Pink, Andheri Lokhandwala
Ah, Lokhandwala. While this is technically a single recommendation, we still think you should head to every store in this line for a quick glance at their collections. Think Pink, though, has a slight edge - you'll find uber-feminine dresses, but you'll also find faux leather pants, sequinned shorts, and more. The sizes aren't inclusive, and it pretty much depends on luck... But it's still worth a visit, we promise!
Price: Pretty pocket-friendly at INR 499 onwards
Meraki Couture, Bandra
A visit to this store is a must if you’re planning to attend a fancy Christmas Ball that requires something more than just a casual flowy dress. Cocktail gowns with sequins and frills will catch your eye as soon as you walk in, and if you don’t find something of your choice they can also customize a gown for you! The prices are a little steep, so be prepared!
Price: INR 999 onwards
S & V Co., Navi Mumbai
This Navi Mumbai Store is a #HiddenGem - but for casual stuff. If you're having a chilled-out party at home, we definitely recommend heading here. Shop from here for that casual outfit that's not sloppy at all. You'll find a lovely range of denims that you can glam-ify if needed, and cute printed basics that will never make you look underdressed!
Price: INR 450 onwards
