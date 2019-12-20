The Churro Co To The Rescue For All The Dessert Lovers!

The Churro Co at Carter Road, Khar This place is an absolute treat for every Churro and Chocolate lover. When I say a treat, it literally is worth every penny. In Frame: 1) Churros for Two: This amazing thing is their best seller, just as the name justifies. It is crunchy on the outside and extremely tender on the inside. Also, the white chocolate dip along with chocolate dip is a treat to the taste buds. 2) Seven Layer Chocolate Pastry: This one is literally one the best pastry I have ever had. Trust me! 3) Chocolate Mousse Bar: Who does not like Mousse cake? You would taste the balance between the mousse and the chocolate. Apart from these, they also have their amazing range of pastries from Red Velvet Cheesecake to Baked Cheese Pastry to Brownies too! Not too pricey and betting you'd love it! Rush in with your family, friends and loved ones to explore this amazing place.