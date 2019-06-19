This Vibrant And Fun Restaurant Is Offering Delicious Food With Yummy Desserts

The Cheaters is a casual dining restaurant which serves continental and Italian cuisine along with burgers, signature mocktails, and shakes The cheaters is located at ground floor, JW Marriott hotel Sahar, Mumbai international airport, Andheri East Recommendations:- 1) Blueberry cheesecake milkshake 2) Passion rosemary collins mocktails 3) Handcrafted burgers (veg & non-veg) 4) Baked bbq wings Visit the cheaters for having lunch with a friend and in lunch, we had baked bbq wings and chargrilled cilantro & lemon rubbed prawns along with blueberry cheesecake milkshake and mocktails like passion rosemary collins We also had burger which was emmental cheese stuffed chicken burger served with fries and salad. In mains, we had harissa spiced chicken with garlic pepper sauce served with the option of rice, fries, and salad Our desserts were the chocolate bomb. The dessert was awesome. I personally like blueberry cheesecake milkshake. Overall, a good place with indoor and outdoor seatings.