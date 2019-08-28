Bombay Kulfi: A Newly Opened Kulfi Parlour In Borivali

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Bombay Kulfi

Borivali West, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Building 6, Shop 14, Mandpeshwar Road, Prem Nagar, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bombay Kulfi has a variety of Kulfis. Right from the Natural Flavours like Alphonso Mango and Shahi Gulab to Modern Flavours like Red Velvet Cheesecake and Mixed Berry Yoghurt they have almost all sort of Flavours! They also serve Slices like Guava with Chilli (In Trend Flavour) and sticks like Black Currant and a weird twist of Stick Kulfi dipped in Chocolate! Different but tasty!

What Could Be Better?

Some Kulfis were Frozen to rock and had to wait for them to melt a bit.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Dessert Parlours

Bombay Kulfi

Borivali West, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Building 6, Shop 14, Mandpeshwar Road, Prem Nagar, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default