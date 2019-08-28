Bombay Kulfi has a variety of Kulfis. Right from the Natural Flavours like Alphonso Mango and Shahi Gulab to Modern Flavours like Red Velvet Cheesecake and Mixed Berry Yoghurt they have almost all sort of Flavours! They also serve Slices like Guava with Chilli (In Trend Flavour) and sticks like Black Currant and a weird twist of Stick Kulfi dipped in Chocolate! Different but tasty!
Bombay Kulfi: A Newly Opened Kulfi Parlour In Borivali
Some Kulfis were Frozen to rock and had to wait for them to melt a bit.
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
