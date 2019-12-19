Budget-Friendly Outlet With A Variety Of Dishes To Choose From!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Traffic Signal

Kalyan, Maharashtra
5.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Madhav Sankalp, Shop 4, Opp. Wayle Sports Club, Kalyan West, Maharashtra

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Visited this amazing place in Kalyan. And personally found one of the best places in Kalyan. Ordered : 1) Pina Colada 2) Garlic bread platter -Corn Cheese garlic bread -Mushroom Bruchetta -Mushroom Al Pomodoro -Cheesy garlic bread 3) Paneer Chilli Sizzler 4) Pesto Sauce Pasta 5) Kit Kat Waffle Sundae 6) Nutella Pancakes All of the above items are recommended cause I've felt the taste, quality and quantity were on-point. The ambience with decent interiors was great. Experienced superb service with scrumptious varieties in the menu. Totally recommend Traffic Signal to all!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Fast Food Restaurants

Traffic Signal

Kalyan, Maharashtra
5.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Madhav Sankalp, Shop 4, Opp. Wayle Sports Club, Kalyan West, Maharashtra

image-map-default