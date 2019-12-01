Festive seasons are all about food, family and the joy of giving. This year, why not expand your circle and send gifts to those in need? These organisations in Mumbai will gladly accept any donations and distribute them to the poor, the destitute and the underprivileged.
Joy To The World This Festive Season By Donating At These Orphanges In The City
Goonj
Goonj is one of the best NGOs that accepts donations all year round. Apart from the infrastructure related work that they do in rural India, they also help in upcycling material like clothes, shoes, books and even furniture. This festive season (or at any given point of time in the coming year), you can donate clothes, sweaters, shoes or books at this NGO.
Shelter Don Bosco
Shelter Don Bosco is an NGO in Mumbai that works with children who are victims of poverty, cruelty, abuse and abandonment to help them build a better life for themselves. This NGO provides a home to educate, train and equip the children with life skills, and encourages them to save. They accept donations in the form of food, clothes and money.
Trishul
Trishul is an NGO that works for women empowerment and children’s welfare, empowering them through education and encouraging them to learn life skills to support themselves. If you’re looking to donate gifts on festive occasions, they accept donations in the form of clothes, food and money.
P.S: You can also sign up to teach school subjects, arts and crafts, dance etc depending on the availability.
Wishing Well
Wishing Well is an NGO that started off as a mobile library for children, and they accept books (preferably story books and novels, and not study material) toys, electronic goods, household items and even clothes as donations.
P.S: They pick up the items from your home if you are located between Jogeshwari and Colaba.
Bal Anand
Bal Anand is an NGO for children who may have been orphaned, abandoned or surrendered by their biological parents or caretakers. A comfortable home for these children, Bal Anand accepts books, child care items, household items, groceries, vegetables, crayons, pencils and cleaning supplies as donation.
Librarywala
Librarywala is an NGO that helps encourage people to read. They help in redistributing donated books and even assist in educating underprivileged children. If you’re looking to donate books this Christmas, get in touch with them and they will schedule a pick-up! Books in all languages are accepted here.
Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust
This NGO in Mumbai helps tackle the problems of poverty, especially amongst young children. You can donate clothes, books, computers, toys, money and even food to this charitable organization in Mumbai.
Comments (0)