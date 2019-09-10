Mix Of Modern & Creative Decor Along With Killer Indian Food

Veranda is located inside Hotel Executive Enclave Pali Hil Bandra West and it is accurately available on Google Maps hence easy to find. The ambience is dark with a mix of modern & creative elements used. I loved the dark themed frames plus a half body mannequin with a flower head kept on the wall which looks cool. They have a small section with a small bar and a dedicated place kept for live bands as well. The seatings are comfortable plus amazing options are available for all size of groups. Veranda serves progressive Indian artistic food. The menu is inspired by flavours from all around the country hence the variety available is outstanding. The dishes are explained nicely and the plating done is picture-worthy. The balance of dishes for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians is great. Prices are on par with similar kind of places and the quantity served is decent. What I Recommend - Appetizers~ O-live Chicken Tikka. Mains~ Bentota Curry. Desserts~ Good Car-ama. Mocktails~ Indian Sunrise. Guava Berry. Chocolate & Basil Lemonade. So I enjoyed my meal at Veranda as the food tasted good, the service was on time plus the ambience was perfect for the mood. Hence a visit here is surely recommended.