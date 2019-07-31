From North Indian, Continental To Asian, They Serve It All!

Visited this place a few days ago. Garage Inc. Public House is located near Walton road Colaba Behind bata showroom. The place is easily located from Gateway of India within a distance of 5 minutes. The place serves the best North Indian, Continental, Asian and Italian cuisine. The place is awesome it's huge and can accommodate a large crowd too. It also includes some indoor game's as well. Moving on to the food I tried Virgin Pinacolada which was good the presentation was nice the taste was refreshing I loved it. In starters I had Tawa chicken which was good and perfect spicy I also had fiery chicken tikka which was great, the flavours were amazing. In mains I had butter chicken that was super amazing loved it with tandoori roti which was also nice. I also had shezwan rice which was perfectly cooked the taste was good. In desserts, I had banana split Ice cream sundae which was good loved it. The presentation was also nice. We were served by Mr Prahay, Mr Viredar and Mr Adhikari which were amazing they guided us so well throughout the menu. We had a great time here.