Looking For Sustainable Fashion And Home Accessories? This Store Has It All

Inspired by the eponymous little island in the Indian Ocean, Nicobar has a breezy, easy contemporary aesthetic. Step through its doors to discover clothing, home decor, ceramics and travel accessories. The store sports an indie boutique vibe, and its spacious interiors are adorned with a melange of colourful silk cushions, Japanese ceramics, and stylish, wearable clothing with an everyday appeal. Minimalism is the name of the game here, and if you're looking for sleek silhouettes, slow-fashion basics and conscious clothing, this is the shop for you. Prices start at INR 450 for their range of mugs in a variety of patterns and styles. Tops start at INR 800 for a basic halter and climb up to INR 12,500 for a Habutai silk top with pleated detailing. Men, tees go for INR 1,600 and shirts INR 3,200 upwards.