The Most Exquisite Dining & Nightlife Experience At Barrel Mansion

Barrel Mansion - Situated in Sahara star, Entrance looks grand. The new party place in town! Everything is super grand and fancy about this place. The interiors are just so mesmerizing. Very beautiful. Asian theme. Nice dance floor with a dj and nice use of lights. Huge windmill motors were used for decors which absolutely look fantastic! Personal (VIP) room for a group of 5 & above seating’s are very comfortable and have nice leather feel sofas. As soon as we entered inside the Mansion, Mr.Fahad (Server) attended us and help us provide the table, we were a group of 5 so we demanded to sitting in the VIP (Personal) section. As it was Tuesday night without any glitch he permitted to sit in that section. Starting off with F & B:- Cocktails Malta Basil Spritzer: - This mocktail is based out of orange juice along with some fresh basil leaves and dash of sprite in it. Kaffirlime time: - This drink is like soda with added flavours of fresh kaffir lime, Twisted Mule It is a vodka based cocktail mixed with some apple juice, the combination just hits off really well. Chica- A gin-based drink made with gin, strawberry crush, cranberry crush and optional egg white on top. Loved the sweet and little tangy drink Starters :- Vietnamese Roll: Mix of veggies, vermicelli noodles in rice sheet. Lovely Peanut chilly dips with vinegar to go with eat. Presentation was good . Paneer with Black Pepper Sauce :- The classic dish of any Asian place. This was well balanced in terms of spice. Mains Red Thai Curry: One of the best Thai curry, we are a big fan of Thai curry. This was really amazing. Lovely punch of coconut, with exotic veggies and gravy. Rice to accompany. Loved every spoon of this curry. Tousi Pot Noodle: The dish of the day. Lovey noodles with veggies tossed in black bean sauce. Spot on flavors. Desserts :- Sesame Ice Cream: Its creamy hand churned icecream made in-house and topped with black sesame To unwind one can also pair their meal with a drink from the bar. All this combined with the dance floor, live entertainment and buzzing nightlife ensures a memorable experience. Thank you team Barrel Mansion for such amazing service. Will surely visit again.