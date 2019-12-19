Have You Visited This Super Cool Night Wear Store At Affordable Rates Yet?

The shop named “The Batik Shop” at the Elco Arcade on Hill Road, Mumbai has a wide variety of nighties! Not only do they have the basic comfortable batik nighty to offer but they also have a variety of super comfortable kaftans & midis for the night in various prints & colours. They also offer a variety of fabrics to choose from and get your favourite styles custom made. I picked up a Kaftan Worth ₹550/- only and got it altered into a midi kaftan which made it even more comfortable, also the alterations were done on the spot. And almost all women in my family have been picking Basic Batik A-line nighties for quite a few years now. Give it a try whenever you are in Mumbai.