Stay In A Beautiful Stone Cottage With Your Gang At Nisarg Resort Near Kolhapur

Whether it’s a romantic getaway with bae or a group outing with your friends, Nisarg Resort near Kolhapur is the ideal destination to take off to. Located in the twin village of Sadale-Madale, this resort is beautifully designed and situated on top of the Jotiba Mountain ranges, offering peace and serenity while being surrounded by nature.



What started as just a farm stay in a gorgeous stone cottage in the year 2000, has now become the wonderful Nisarg Resort with eight AC cottages, Villas and one deluxe non-AC room (the stone cottage is there of course). Surrounded by lush greenery, Nisarg offers complete calmness and quietude. An ideal place to relax and rejuvenate, at Nisarg you can get a chance to explore the 30-acre organic farm, take a walk in the rock garden, or just simply laze around.

We love the idea of hanging out in the farm while reading a fantastic book and sipping on a hot cup of tea. Run by the Bedekar family, this resort is well-quipped with all facilities and the family ensures your stay is nothing short of a memorable experience. There’s nothing quite like living on the mountains, waking up to the sound of the chirping birds and the 24×7 cool breeze. You can also go camping by the lake side there to add some adventure to the holiday. We hear the sunset from this resort is a truly gorgeous site. There’s a wonderful restaurant inside serving authentic and tasty Maharashtrian thalis, so don’t have the slightest worry about what you will eat (Kolhapuri food is outstanding).

How Much Will It Cost?

Now, for a stunning property such as this, Nisarg Resort is also decently priced, with their AC cottage with valley view priced at INR 4,000 per night (two people), AC cottage with valley view and garden priced at INR 5,000 per night (two people), AC villas priced at INR 6,000 per night (two people) and stone cottage priced at INR 9,000 per night (four people).

Separate per person charges will be applied if the number of people are more (all charges are exclusive of taxes and are as per the website). The location is very child-friendly too, making it a beautiful space for a family getaway. Click here for all further details and to make your booking.