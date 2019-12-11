A Casual Dining Bar Serving Fancy Cocktails & Delish Food!

Toast & Tonic is an amazing restaurant situated in BKC, Mumbai. It's well known for Continental cuisine. The restaurant is pretty much decent with quite a good ambience and fine dining table. The service is quite good as well. We had ordered the following dishes. Appetizers: Grilled Harissa Spiced Chicken Korean Fried Chicken Mains: Charcoal Smoken Chicken Flatbread Dessert: Black Sesame Mousse Cocktails: Diablo Herbalist It was quite an authentic experience. Would love to visit this beautiful place again.
