A Casual Dining Bar Serving Fancy Cocktails & Delish Food!

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Toast & Tonic

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Jet Airways Godrej Building, Unit 1, Ground Floor, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Toast & Tonic is an amazing restaurant situated in BKC, Mumbai. It's well known for Continental cuisine. The restaurant is pretty much decent with quite a good ambience and fine dining table. The service is quite good as well. We had ordered the following dishes. Appetizers: Grilled Harissa Spiced Chicken Korean Fried Chicken Mains: Charcoal Smoken Chicken Flatbread Dessert: Black Sesame Mousse Cocktails: Diablo Herbalist It was quite an authentic experience. Would love to visit this beautiful place again.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

Bars

Toast & Tonic

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Jet Airways Godrej Building, Unit 1, Ground Floor, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

image-map-default