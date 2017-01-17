Not A Morning Person? We Found Yoga Classes For You To Hit Up After Work

We know how sometimes it can be super annoying to get up early in the morning, hit up a yoga class and then head to work. Though people prefer that {a kickstart to the day}, we have decided to round up the yoga classes that you can hit up post 7pm. Get done with work, hit a yoga session and leave your excuses behind in 2016.
V’s Fitness Studio in Powai
Something for the Powai residents, this studio is a fun and colourful place to work out from. They offer other activities like zumba, but more importantly, they also conduct yoga classes post 7pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Price: INR 2,000 per month {12 sessions}
When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 7pm to 8pm
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 7000
Anahata Yogshala
This cute little studio tucked away in Khar is all about a peaceful ambience for practicing and learning holistic yoga. The trainers are all certified yoga teachers and offer all sorts of yoga, including Hatha, Ashtanga, Vinyasa and power yoga. Do all the asanas beautifully here.
Price: INR 4,000 per month {8 sessions}
When: Wednesday and Friday, 7.30pm to 8.45pm
Fusion Yoga
This studio in Bandra West offers traditional yoga, power yoga, and power yoga, plus functional training. For anyone willing to try them out, they offer a free trial for the first session. Post this, you can opt for their studio membership.
Price: INR 1,999 per month {12 sessions}, INR 2,999 per month {20 sessions}, INR 3,999 per month {40 sessions}
When: 7pm onwards
- Upwards: ₹ 3499
Mickey Mehta 360° Wellness Temple
Micky Mehta’s Wellness Studio is another one to sign up for if you’re looking for yoga classes to hit up post-work. They even have late night classes yoga classes that start at 9pm.
Price: INR 350 per session
When: Monday {7pm to 8pm}, Friday {9pm to 10pm}, Saturday {8pm to 9pm}
Anshuka Yoga
Anshuka is a certified yoga instructor based out Mumbai who has trained many celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and more. She teaches Ashtanga yoga on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm to 9pm. If you’d like to get a body like these celebrities do, Anshuka is your go-to person as she will take these yoga classes out of Bandra.
Price: INR 6,000 per month {12 sessions}
When: Wednesdays and Fridays, 8pm to 9pm
The Soul Studio
The Soul Studio in Andheri has some amazing and unique fitness workouts which includes folka fitness and piloxing {read more here}. However, you can also hit up the studio for their evening yoga classes.
Price: INR 3,000 per month {12 sessions}
When: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 8pm to 9pm
Yog Power Studio
Kandivali peeps, no need to fret. We’ve got you covered as well. They have power yoga, prana yoga, therapeutic yoga, dhyan yoga, power prop yoga and a unique workout called title yoga.
Price: INR 999 per month {8 sessions}
When: Monday to Saturday, 8pm to 9pm
Yoga Hut
Yoga Hut at Mira road offers yoga, and power yoga. If you’re looking to loose weight by doing yoga, then you this is the place you need to hit up. They also have an exciting combination of yoga and zumba.
Price: Power yoga INR 1,499 per month {12 sessions}, yoga & zumba {INR 2,499}
When: Monday to Friday, 7pm to 8pm; Monday to Friday, 8pm to 9pm
The Yoga House
The beautiful Yoga House in Bandra offers a lot of variations of yoga at their studio. For the evening sessions, they have Hatha Vinyasa {for the beginners} which conducted by Sheetal Chugh and hatha yoga {for all levels} conducted by Aparajita Jamwal. Not just it, they
Price: INR 2,000 a month
When: All days, 8pm onwards
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Yogacara Healing Centre
You can head to Yogacara at their Mahalaxmi outlet for their evening yoga classes. Yogacara is a wellness centre and a yoga studio, perfect place for anyone who loves to do yoga. You can sign up for their classical hatha yoga, wherein they offer unlimited classes per month.
#LBBTip: They even have a health cafe, to rejuvenate post your workout session.
Price: INR 4,700 per month {unlimited sessions}
When: Monday, Wednesday; 7.15pm to 8.15pm
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 7500
