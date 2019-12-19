Craving Momos Or Thukpa? This North-Eastern Eatery In Andheri Will Satiate Your Hunger

Do you sometimes feel the need to head to a restaurant and eat a home-style meal? If the answer is yes, then New Sernyaa at Andheri {or Malad} should be your first pick. This small, quaint eatery in Oshiwara won our heart almost instantly. Firstly, most of the Andheri-living crowd swears by their food, and to top it up, we know a bunch of other people who would happily battle traffic and head to this joint for a sumptuous meal. Such is the power of good food.

First up, try their lamb momos {INR 150, and are available with pork, chicken and veg stuffing too} which are, for the lack of any other adjective, mouth-watering. Soft, hot and well-stuffed, you won’t be disappointed. Next up, gorge on their pork spare ribs made with Tibetan wine {INR 350} which is one of their bestsellers. You could also opt for their bamboo rice {INR 240}, which is a favourite of their patrons.

They also have a separate section called ‘grandmas’s signature dishes’ where they serve authentic Tibetan food made from the recipes of the owner’s grandmother. Look forward to delicacies such as nam pso de – a dish made with Tibetan herbs and meat of your choice, or the joh khang thukpa made with flat noodles, stir fried meat and fried egg. Vegetarians, you won’t be disappointed either because their dishes are also veg-friendly so you have just as much variety as your non-vegetarian counterparts.

Over and above it all, every Monday and Thursday they also have jam ups, where – as the owner tells us – everyone can happily join in and sing {sounds almost like a karaoke night, right?}. There’s a guitar inside the restaurant at all times, so if you want to play your favourite song, you can feel free to do so.