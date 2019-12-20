Get Your Wallets Out: This Export Shop In Lokhandwala Sells Branded Wear At Affordable Rates

One fine day, walking down the streets of Lokhandwala, we stumbled across a rather self-explanatory clothing shop, the No Name Export Store. This export shop in a lane stands out for two simple reasons-the bright red board, and the name. Although exports shops usually come with the tag of being messy and unreliable, at this shop, all such thoughts will be banished. Neatly arranged with a really rad collection, the No Name shop has racks and stacks of shirts, off-shoulder tops, dresses, trousers all by brands we love.

The staff over here is extremely helpful and and will show you different styles and designs without a hint of impatience. Since this is an export shop, expect to see branded clothes all around (your favourite labels included). The shirts starts at INR 750, and the dresses starts at INR 1,050. They've also got cutesy bags and totes in case you're interested.