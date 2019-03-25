No Need To Visit Italy For Some Heavenly Pizzas!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Pizza Kitchen By 1Tablespoon

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Todi Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

It’s quite a quaint tiny cafe with the best pizza quotes I’ve read! The service is prompt. Pizzas are freshly baked and they surely teleport you to Italy!! Delicious wholesome and quite pocket-friendly too. The ambience is comfortable and the staff is very courtesy! Would highly recommend people to check out 1Tablespoon Pizza Kitchen right away!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Cafes

Pizza Kitchen By 1Tablespoon

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Todi Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default