It’s quite a quaint tiny cafe with the best pizza quotes I’ve read! The service is prompt. Pizzas are freshly baked and they surely teleport you to Italy!! Delicious wholesome and quite pocket-friendly too. The ambience is comfortable and the staff is very courtesy! Would highly recommend people to check out 1Tablespoon Pizza Kitchen right away!
No Need To Visit Italy For Some Heavenly Pizzas!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Pizza Kitchen By 1Tablespoon
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Comments (0)