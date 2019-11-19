Noir: This Dessert Parlour By Manish Khanna Is Definitely Winning Hearts In Juhu!

Chef Manish Khanna now has another sweet offering that seems to be just as exciting. Noir is a Dessert Cafe, the outlet is tucked inside the Alfredo's at Juhu. Noir serves you the luscious desserts. Noir has a wide range of Dessert options both in eggless and egg-based desserts. I tried their Eggless Desserts. Tried: •Red Velvet Cheesecake had a Red Velvet Sponge garnished with chocolate cocoa. Lotus Cheesecake is something that will uplift your mood with its lotus spread and lotus cookies. •Mahalabiya it is a rich dessert, orange blossom pudding with Milk topped with pomegranate. •Salted Caramel Ganache Tart this dessert will transfer you to Dessert Heaven it is totally worth every ounce of effort that it takes to make it, it consists of Oreo Crust, salted caramel inside and Ganache served with Caramel Ice-cream. •Forest Noir generally a take on Black Forest Chocolate Cake, has a chocolate sponge base with Vanilla mousse and it is covered with ganache served with Belgium Chocolate ice-cream. •Honey Cake Blend Honey biscuits which are layered with creme patisserie. Overall it was a great experience visiting Noir desserts by Chef Manish Khanna.