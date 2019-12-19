Noir Is The New Colour By Chef Manish Khanna

Chef Manish Khanna, your go-to guy for the brownie point treats starts his impeccable journey and uplifting it with some great desserts to choose from with Noir. Baking has always been his passion, from the minion pops to the crunchy tarts, Chef Manish Will now showcase talent what it looks like when he makes the finest desserts from his finest ingredients. A relatively new concept tucked inside Juhu’s cosy Alfredo’s is a new treat you can explore the exquisite journey. Started with the Belgian chocolate orange - tangy orange and Belgian mixture with the pastry. Looks like a marriage made in heaven. The honey cake was another surprise which was the Russian medovic cake. Good old chocolate - buttermilk and a dark chocolate ganache. Served along with fine crumbs and the mango bubble that pops in your mouth while you indulge in this sinful thing. Also had the lotus cheesecake which was a biscoff on the Oreo crust. Overall, Manish Khanna embarks his superlative journey and shows how to experiment with his confectionary products in the right sense. They also have the same pastries made in a cake so you can place the order accordingly. Don’t miss and grab your bite right away! Kudos to Yogendra for his suggestion and the prompt service.