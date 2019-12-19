North Exchange In Malad Is A Great Bet For Wardrobe Stables

We prefer to keep our wardrobes populated with casuals that are comfortable and laidback, yet work-friendly. So we’re fans of any store that offers a well-curated selection of outfits that fulfill this common, yet difficult-to-fulfill requirement. North Exchange positions itself as a store that offers formals, casuals and dressy outfits for men, women and kids, and we agree - we loved the plaid shirts, formal pants and the options they had for denims, from sequinned ones to uber-flattering straight fits. While the range of “party” clothes isn’t all that huge, we loved the rack that held the cotton dresses. The range for women starts at INR 650 for basic cottony shirts and t-shirts. For men, while the range of shirts is more or less what you’d find at most export surplus stores, we loved the pocket-friendly range of formals (INR 1200 onwards) and the cotton t-shirts. You’re sure to find a healthy mix of brands at stores like this, and North Exchange has a ton of options. Shopping for kids? They’ve got a bare-basics range, but we didn’t find anything we didn’t like. Sift through the jumpsuits in all the basic colours, jeans, and the little shirts and tops! This range, too, starts at INR 650. We spotted a small selection of bags at the entrance - basic, but utilitarian, starting at INR 950. Don’t miss this store when you’re in the area, and need to shop for wardrobe staples! P.S: They’ve got branches in Andheri and Bandra as well.