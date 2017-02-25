A North Indian's Guide To The Best Dal Makhani, Chicken Curry & More In Mumbai

This hardcore Punjabi eatery which is designed like a dhaba {they have khatiyas or cots for funky outdoor seating}, is famous for its north Indian cuisine, and their butter chicken is one of the many items that stand out on their menu.Termed murg makhani {INR 355}, this sleep-inducing dish is as rich in its flavours as it is in its calorie count, but who really cares about weight when there’s such a scrumptious dish in front of your eyes?