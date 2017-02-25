Cravings. For the coriander heavy masala, the sound and smell of the onion and tomato being pushed into to kadhai and the naan-seekh kebab combination. All the North Indians looking for a piece of home, this one’s straight from the heart of a real butter chicken-seeker in Mumbai.
A North Indian's Guide To The Best Dal Makhani, Chicken Curry & More In Mumbai
Chawla’s Dhaba, Sion Koliwada
Chawla’s Dhaba in Sion Koliwada is just one of the many great Punjabi eateries on the Guru Tegh Bahadur {GTB} Road, and they serve the mouth-watering chhole kulche we told you about earlier. You can wrap up a date here at INR 100 for we ordered two plates of chhole kulche, bhature, chhaas and cold drinks when we went here.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Hardeep Punjab, GTB Nagar, Sion
The narrow lanes of GTB Nagar also houses Hardeep Punjab, where one of the best butter chicken {INR 240 for half} is served. We’re told their dal makhni and gulab jamuns are to die for.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Oye Kiddan, Khar
Their paranthas will remind you of good Sunday mornings and their dal makhni will have you full with nostalgia. They might just make you pick up the phone and call your mom. Oh, they also make mini Nutella paranthas.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Pritam Da Dhaba, Dadar
This hardcore Punjabi eatery which is designed like a dhaba {they have khatiyas or cots for funky outdoor seating}, is famous for its north Indian cuisine, and their butter chicken is one of the many items that stand out on their menu.Termed murg makhani {INR 355}, this sleep-inducing dish is as rich in its flavours as it is in its calorie count, but who really cares about weight when there’s such a scrumptious dish in front of your eyes?
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Pratap Dhaba, Oshiwara
There’s no debating that this Oshiwara eatery comes very close to replicating authentic north Indian cuisine. While many rave about their dal makhani, many others are huge fans of their butter chicken, which true to its taste is buttery with perfectly cooked piece of chicken that ooze flavour. The dhaba-style interiors of the restaurant help in adding to the authentic feel.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
RJ’s Bhukkha Sher, Andheri {W}
Delhi people who yearn for that chatpata taste {not teekha}, please head to RJ’s Bhukkha Sher: also a good spot if you hate the sweet butter chicken generally served in the city. Not only that, Delhi natives who love QD’s in North/ South Campus – say hi to tandoori momos in Mumbai.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
