A North Indian's Guide To The Best Dal Makhani, Chicken Curry & More In Mumbai

Cravings. For the coriander heavy masala, the sound and smell of the onion and tomato being pushed into to kadhai and the naan-seekh kebab combination. All the North Indians looking for a piece of home, this one’s straight from the heart of a real butter chicken-seeker in Mumbai.

Chawla’s Dhaba, Sion Koliwada

Chawla’s Dhaba in Sion Koliwada is just one of the many great Punjabi eateries on the Guru Tegh Bahadur {GTB} Road, and they serve the mouth-watering chhole kulche we told you about earlier. You can wrap up a date here at INR 100 for we ordered two plates of chhole kulche, bhature, chhaas and cold drinks when we went here.

Chawla's Dhaba

Building 20, Shop UAC-421, GTB Road, Sion, Mumbai

Hardeep Punjab, GTB Nagar, Sion

The narrow lanes of GTB Nagar also houses Hardeep Punjab, where one of the best butter chicken {INR 240 for half} is served. We’re told their dal makhni and gulab jamuns are to die for.

Hardeep Punjab

Om Shiv Shakti CHS, Building 1, Shop 17-20 & 36,37, GTB Nagar, Sion Koliwada, Sion, Mumbai

Oye Kiddan, Khar

Their paranthas will remind you of good Sunday mornings and their dal makhni will have you full with nostalgia. They might just make you pick up the phone and call your mom. Oh, they also make mini Nutella paranthas.

Oye Kiddan

241, Linking Road, Opp. Amarsons, Bandra West, Mumbai

Pritam Da Dhaba, Dadar

This hardcore Punjabi eatery which is designed like a dhaba {they have khatiyas or cots for funky outdoor seating}, is famous for its north Indian cuisine, and their butter chicken is one of the many items that stand out on their menu.Termed murg makhani {INR 355}, this sleep-inducing dish is as rich in its flavours as it is in its calorie count, but who really cares about weight when there’s such a scrumptious dish in front of your eyes?

Pritam Da Dhaba

Hotel Midtown Pritam, Pritam Estates, Dadar East, Mumbai

Pratap Dhaba, Oshiwara

There’s no debating that this Oshiwara eatery comes very close to replicating authentic north Indian cuisine. While many rave about their dal makhani, many others are huge fans of their butter chicken, which true to its taste is buttery with perfectly cooked piece of chicken that ooze flavour. The dhaba-style interiors of the restaurant help in adding to the authentic feel.

Pratap's The Dhaba

Link Plaza, Shop 30 & 31, Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

RJ’s Bhukkha Sher, Andheri {W}

Delhi people who yearn for that chatpata taste {not teekha}, please head to RJ’s Bhukkha Sher: also a good spot if you hate the sweet butter chicken generally served in the city. Not only that, Delhi natives who love QD’s in North/ South Campus – say hi to tandoori momos in Mumbai.

Bhukkha Sher

D-6, Near Janki Devi School, Andheri West, Mumbai

