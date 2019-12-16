Visit Angrezi Dhaba For Their Amazing North Indian Delicacies

Angrezi Dhaba: Compared to the Todi and Dadar outlet, this has less space. The outside section has a view of Racecourse around 500 metres away. Variety of colours and good vibes. Staff - No complaint at all. Service - Good. * Wok Tossed Chicken Tandoori: Cooked in Barbeque sauce. Sweet and tasty. Not boneless. The marination was done perfectly. Must try. * Bhoot Jholokia Chicken Wings: Advised that it was spicy. Still, we went for it. Highly recommended. Amazingly made. Nicely spiced. If you carving for spiced food, a go-to for sure. * Fresh Fruit Caipiroska: We went for the mocktail. Similar to Caipirinha. Watermelon and Bubble Gum aroma. Have tried almost every mocktail here. This is the best one. Must try. * Sri Lankan Pepper Chicken: Onions, Garlic, Green chillies, black pepper and high amount of soy sauce. Chicken - Tender and well cooked. Gravy - Not so spiced. * Chicken Tikka Biryani: Staff recommended this. Turned out amazing. Served with Dahi Raita. Chicken - Soft and poky pieces. Must try. * Gulab Jamun Truffle: Gulab Jamun Truffle is a typical Indian wedding dessert. But this was made in chocolate. 4 to 5 Gulab Jamuns with Vanilla Ice Cream.