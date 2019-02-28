Not Just Your Average Fine Dining Restaurant

Fine Dining

Veranda - Hotel Executive Enclave

Bandra West, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Hotel Executive Enclave, 331, Dr. BR Ambedkar Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Veranda offers a chic experience for your lunch and dinner. Each of its dishes are individually crafted to give you an experience you won't find anywhere else. Would highly recommend people to check out this place right away!

What Could Be Better?

The lunch hours are very restricted for 3 hours, the place then opens for dinner around 8 pm. So it's not a place to leisurely enjoy your lunch.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

