Veranda offers a chic experience for your lunch and dinner. Each of its dishes are individually crafted to give you an experience you won't find anywhere else. Would highly recommend people to check out this place right away!
Not Just Your Average Fine Dining Restaurant
The lunch hours are very restricted for 3 hours, the place then opens for dinner around 8 pm. So it's not a place to leisurely enjoy your lunch.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
