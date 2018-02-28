We all go through the phase where Long Island Iced Teas are our drink of choice. If that’s where you are now, here’s our list of seriously wicked Long Island Iced Teas in this city that definitely won’t let you sleep after you’ve had a few.
Knowledge Is Power: These Are The Deadliest Long Island Iced Teas In Town
Daily Bar & Kitchen
While it may be a fact well known that The Daily in Bandra has a great hand with cocktails, we’d like it not to go unnoticed that their Long Island Iced Teas for INR 600 {for 300ml} are true to the definition: strong and delicious. Vodka, white rum, tequila, gin, triple sec, lime, cola is what this game-changer of a cocktail is made of; head here for when the plan is not to remember.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Electric LIIT at Social
Social’s tall-glassed LIITs {INR 560 for 500ml with Smirnoff} are here to show us a good time. One of the deadliest in this sea, the Electric LIIT is a clever concoction of five spirits – vodka, gin, tequila, rum, triple sec and to ensure that you don’t completely pass out {just not yet}, blue curacao and red bull. Also look out for Bob’s Bong, another rendition of the classic LIIT.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Saat Rasta Cocktail at Monkey Bar
Monkey Bar is known to do the unusual. They’ve taken the LIIT and made it their own, which is as chaotic and buzz-inducing as the real saat rasta in SoBo. The alcohol in contention are Jagermeister, absinthe, vodka, rum, gin, tequila, beer, triple sec, and to top it off ginger juice. Talk about intense – and all for INR 650 for 600ml.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
True Tramm Trunk, Juhu
There’s long, there’s longer and there’s a longest Island Iced Tea, or so they claim at True Tramm Trunk, sold for INR 500 for 500ml. Grammar lesson notwithstanding, personal experience holds true that their Long Island Iced Tea does pack a punch. Plus point, you can cool your drink in the communal table, which has an opening with ice in it.
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
3 Wise Monkeys
One of the largest glasses of LITs we’ve set our eyes on, we recommend this for a night of heavy drinking and a holiday the next day. They have their happy hours from Monday to Thursday between noon–8.30pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from noon–7.30pm, where each drink has a low price. Usually, the LIIT goes for INR 450 for 120ML {low price is INR 350}.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
#LBBTip
It’s best to go during their Happy Hours, which take place on Monday–Thursday from 9 pm till the end of the night. Get one drink extra on each drink that you buy.
Comments (0)