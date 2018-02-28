Knowledge Is Power: These Are The Deadliest Long Island Iced Teas In Town

While it may be a fact well known that The Daily in Bandra has a great hand with cocktails, we’d like it not to go unnoticed that their Long Island Iced Teas for INR 600 {for 300ml} are true to the definition: strong and delicious. Vodka, white rum, tequila, gin, triple sec, lime, cola is what this game-changer of a cocktail is made of; head here for when the plan is not to remember.