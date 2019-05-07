Nothing Basic About This Base: Have You Tried This Anti-Pollution Skin Shield Yet?

If you stay in any major metro in the country, chances are the heavy pollution has already started showing its effects on your skin. Dullness, acne, black spots and dryness are some of the most common issues when it comes to pollution-related skin problems. And while drinking gallons of water every day may help keep your skin healthy, you definitely need a lot more than that to protect your skin. Enter the new Nykaa SkinSkield Anti-Pollution Foundation. Available in over 15 different shades clubbed in 5 basic skin tones (fair, fair to wheatish, wheatish, wheatish to dusky and dusky), I've been using the products for a little over two weeks and it so far seems amazing. Now how does this work? To begin with, its triple active action and anti-oxidants act as a shield against dust and micro-particles to guard the skin against the damaging effects of pollution.Powered with African Enantia Chlorantha Bark extract, it helps reduce pore sizes and eliminates excess oil. The PolluDefence complex acts as a natural shield against UV rays and pollution and its antioxidants and vegetable glycerin give ample hydration to the skin. Moreover, the foundation spreads evenly on your skin giving it almost full coverage, and does not feel cakey at all. In fact, I loved how smooth the skin looks and feels after it. For my skin, the 'Hot Honey' shade suited the best and I've been using this one almost daily (see picture). Priced at INR 799 per bottle, the size makes it perfect for you to carry it in your daily makeup pouch. So go get yours now.