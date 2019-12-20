Get Your Favourite Chinese Food Delivered From This Outlet Now!

Had some lip-smacking Chinese food from Red Ninja Express and loved the flavours here! Chicken pad Thai noodles: The chicken is really good. The pad Thai noodles are good they are long and tasty. The flavour is wonderful and it just adds all up. It is a must-have. Threaded chicken: Threaded chicken is really good. The chicken pieces are super crispy. The chicken has flavouring inside which is incredible blends in with the crispy cover Kung Pao paneer dry: The paneer in the dish is soft and tender. The flavouring is super good and blends in. The dish feels very luxurious to eat and is very good. It is very flavourful and a must-have. Paneer Manchurian gravy: Paneer is very soft and tender like the Kung Pao. The dish is very light in taste tho. The taste builds up in ur mouth over time and when it's done it's good. The gravy is very tasty too.