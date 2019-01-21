Now Eat Out In A Healthy Way!

Casual Dining

Sante Spa Cuisine

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

International Financial Centre, Ground Floor, Unit 6, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Sante Spa Cuisine is a small cafe with extremely positive and destressing vibes all around it. The interiors make one quite relaxed and calm. Food is healthy and very focused on the well being of their guests. There are many interesting and intriguing varieties to try. Service is courtesy personified and quite easy on the pocket too!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

