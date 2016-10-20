Authentic Italian Food To-Go Is Now A Reality In Kandivali and Oshiwara

Traditionally, Italian cuisine is not meant for boxes, but that’s where Italy In A Box steps in – by serving authentic vegetarian Italian food to us in a box. Located in Oshiwara, Italy In A Box is a small cafe that you can pop-in for an Italian grub or sit at home to Netflix and pasta. The food comes in tiny boxes {which are eco-friendly}, and is both filling and satisfying.

The endless sauces and ingredients on the menu may be intimidating but that’s where we come in. Their pinenut pesto sauce is just heavenly and we love teaming it up with our penne pasta, especially with their exotic veggies option. The pizzas deserve a mention as well as they come with two bases – cheese or pesto sauce in thin crust. All you have to do is choose the toppings and you’re good to go.