Italian food to go has always been the dream: now, with Italy In A Box, we are getting authentic vegetarian Italian food all good to go in a box for convenient munching.
Authentic Italian Food To-Go Is Now A Reality In Kandivali and Oshiwara
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DN Nagar
Shortcut
Chow Down
Traditionally, Italian cuisine is not meant for boxes, but that’s where Italy In A Box steps in – by serving authentic vegetarian Italian food to us in a box. Located in Oshiwara, Italy In A Box is a small cafe that you can pop-in for an Italian grub or sit at home to Netflix and pasta. The food comes in tiny boxes {which are eco-friendly}, and is both filling and satisfying.
The endless sauces and ingredients on the menu may be intimidating but that’s where we come in. Their pinenut pesto sauce is just heavenly and we love teaming it up with our penne pasta, especially with their exotic veggies option. The pizzas deserve a mention as well as they come with two bases – cheese or pesto sauce in thin crust. All you have to do is choose the toppings and you’re good to go.
Sip On
The soups are our pick, as they are spiced just about enough to be very flavourful. The minestrone pimentose soup, though spicy, is a delight and so is the tomato paprika soup. We’d have loved to pair our wine with the pasta but we can make do with their iced tea selection to sober the spices down.
So, We're Saying...
Had enough of wok in a box – upgrade to Italy in a box and enjoy the pure delight in having delicious pasta and spaghetti served in a box.
Other Outlets
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DN Nagar
Comments (0)