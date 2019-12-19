Yummy Cakes And Keto Cookies? This Little Bakery In Chembur Has It All

El Postre is a quaint cake shop is a wonderful patisserie that makes awesome delicious cakes and keto cookies too! Yup, you heard me right!! Their butter cake is drool-worthy and the best part about this place is you can personalise your cakes! They have regular workshops and their pastries are worth a treat! The decor and ambience is perfect to whip up the chef's cap and start baking delicious melt in the mouth cakes, tarts and cookies!!