El Postre is a quaint cake shop is a wonderful patisserie that makes awesome delicious cakes and keto cookies too! Yup, you heard me right!! Their butter cake is drool-worthy and the best part about this place is you can personalise your cakes! They have regular workshops and their pastries are worth a treat! The decor and ambience is perfect to whip up the chef's cap and start baking delicious melt in the mouth cakes, tarts and cookies!!
Yummy Cakes And Keto Cookies? This Little Bakery In Chembur Has It All
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Kids, Big Group, Family
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)