Yummy Cakes And Keto Cookies? This Little Bakery In Chembur Has It All

img-gallery-featured
Bakeries

El Postre - The Little Baking Station

Chembur, Mumbai
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

301, Next To Balaji Tyres, Road 5, Chembur, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

El Postre is a quaint cake shop is a wonderful patisserie that makes awesome delicious cakes and keto cookies too! Yup, you heard me right!! Their butter cake is drool-worthy and the best part about this place is you can personalise your cakes! They have regular workshops and their pastries are worth a treat! The decor and ambience is perfect to whip up the chef's cap and start baking delicious melt in the mouth cakes, tarts and cookies!!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids, Big Group, Family

Bakeries

El Postre - The Little Baking Station

Chembur, Mumbai
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

301, Next To Balaji Tyres, Road 5, Chembur, Mumbai

image-map-default