Now Savour Those Delicious Kolkata Rolls In Lower Parel

Home Décor Stores

The Cottage

Mahalaxmi, Mumbai
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-15, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This quaint mezzanine shop is a place With all Kolkatta feels. It reminds some of the City of Joy inside out. They have a small well maintained and fresh food available which is of a limited variety but nevertheless quite deliciously prepared. The Cottage By Nina is a one-stop shop of all handcrafted creatives from Kolkatta and other states of India too. The richly handcrafted creatives with intricate one of a kind exquisite work really make this place more wanting for one of a kind gifts, knick knacks n home decor items.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

