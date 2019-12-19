This quaint mezzanine shop is a place With all Kolkatta feels. It reminds some of the City of Joy inside out. They have a small well maintained and fresh food available which is of a limited variety but nevertheless quite deliciously prepared. The Cottage By Nina is a one-stop shop of all handcrafted creatives from Kolkatta and other states of India too. The richly handcrafted creatives with intricate one of a kind exquisite work really make this place more wanting for one of a kind gifts, knick knacks n home decor items.
Now Savour Those Delicious Kolkata Rolls In Lower Parel
Home Décor Stores
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
Great For
- Sweet Decor
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Meat Heaven
- Zen Mode
- Great Dessert
- Dee-lish
- Home Delivery
- OMG Cuteness
- Hidden Gem
- Hipster
- Excellent Service
- So Many Options
- Family Place
- Value For Money
- best of 2016
- Clothing
- Home Décor
- Gourmet
- Handmade
- Open Air
- Great Outdoors
- Eco-friendly
- New In Town
- City Secret
- Oldies-But-Goldies
- Order Online
- Books
- Rooftop
- Home-made
- Organic
- Great Deals
- For Kids
- Sale
- Discount Available
- Cheap
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
