The Pastry Counter At Out Of The Blue Now Has Its Very Own Shop In Khar
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
What Is It?
Situated bang opposite Curio Cottage, Deliciae is conveniently reachable on the Khar Danda Road. With Fab India and Thalassa for neighbours, it manages to stand out from the hoard of shops lined on the street.
With an entirely transparent front, Deliciae is minimally dressed with grey interiors and a slight touch of subtle pink. It doesn’t startle you with lights or intimidate you with fanciness. While you may find its name difficult to pronounce, its vibe is exactly the opposite. There’s wooden flooring and cleanly arranged chairs, but don’t miss out on the air conditioner that has been painted black to go with the interiors.
Chow Down
Bunty Mahajan and her creations have been popular online {check out her website here} and after operating from Out Of The Blue for several years, Deliciae has seen the light of the day in this flagship store. They’ll serve a range of meringues {INR 200} , tarts {INR 160} , short cakes {INR 180}, pastries and birthday/wedding cakes. They use seasonal fruits and if you plan to drop by, do give their strawberry meringue, strawberry shortcake and Belgian chocolate pastry a try.
So, We're Saying...
With Bandra being home to numerous patisseries, Khar is surely stepping up its game with Deliciae and we’re all for it.
LBBTip
They also do wedding invites where you can send your guests a box of desserts. Also check out their personalised gift boxes.
