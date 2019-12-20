The Pastry Counter At Out Of The Blue Now Has Its Very Own Shop In Khar

Situated bang opposite Curio Cottage, Deliciae is conveniently reachable on the Khar Danda Road. With Fab India and Thalassa for neighbours, it manages to stand out from the hoard of shops lined on the street.

With an entirely transparent front, Deliciae is minimally dressed with grey interiors and a slight touch of subtle pink. It doesn’t startle you with lights or intimidate you with fanciness. While you may find its name difficult to pronounce, its vibe is exactly the opposite. There’s wooden flooring and cleanly arranged chairs, but don’t miss out on the air conditioner that has been painted black to go with the interiors.