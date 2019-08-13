Middle Eastern Food At Its Best Only In Bayroute!

Whenever I crave for Morrocan, Lebanese or Turkish food one only place comes to mind is Bayroute. After the three successful outlets, they have opened in BKC, their fourth outlet. Bayroute word derived from Beirut capital of Lebanon. Bayroute is known for its famous middle eastern food. Talking about interiors as soon as you enter the restaurant you will fall in love with it. Loved every detailing be lights, pretty decor, paintings or chandeliers, I couldn’t take off my eyes from it. It’s one of the best places to have good Lebanese food and spend quality of time with your loved ones in such a great and cosy ambience. Let’s talk about the service, I believe staffs over here are very well trained how to take care of their customers. Staffs over here are warm welcoming with great services and also help you to choose the best dishes. Kudos to their staff and great service. Let’s being with what we had ordered: • FOOD Tabbouleh Salad - An age-old Lebanese salad, flat parsley crackled whole wheat onion tomato parsley tossed in olive oil and lemon dressing. Hummus bayroute - Middle eastern favourite chickpea purée emulsified with sesame paste & extra virgin olive oil served with pita bread, pickled veggies smoked olives &; farm-fresh vegetables! Signature creamy Hummus & Greek yoghurt labneh swirl, sesame and sumac Zaatar bread. Lebanese flatbread topped with middle eastern flavours - Manakeesh Labneh zaatar Velvety hung curd topped with marjoram & sesame Batata Hara - Lebanese spicy potato’s, pitches garlic, pepper flakes and fresh cilantro tossed well served. Highly recommend dish middles eastern food Koshari - The national dish of Egypt evolved through Multiple cultural mixes comprising of rice, paste, lentils, Tomato sauce, chickpeas and golden fried onions Accompanied with lemon chilli garlic sauce • BEVERAGES Aleppo chilli guava - Aleppo chilli and rock salt is shaken with ripen guava and lime with broken ice. Reyhan - Muddled fresh basil soused with orange and blossom water to make this tall drink. Salted Caramel Baklava Sheikh - Let the Nawabi styled baklava with salted caramel get you mesmerized Baklava - Age-old layered phyllo pastry With Iranian pistachio & almonds served with gulkand ice cream & rose brittles. We had a good experience there. I would highly recommend my fellow friends and family to visit this place. It’s my favourite place from day it opened and waiting to visit soon to their 5th outlet (opening soon) at Palladium Mall. Thanks to bayroute team for such a warm welcome, loved their service. Looking forward to visiting soon.