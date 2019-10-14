Listen Up! You've Got To Try Nutella Pancakes At Da Capo Asap

Cafes

Da Capo Cafe & Bistro

Kharghar, Navi Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bhoomi Heights, Shop 12 & 13, Sector 8, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Da Capo's Nutella Pancakes are bliss. Can't stop drooling over their Pancakes. Stack of 3 soft and fluffy pancakes loaded with Nutella which for sure will fulfil your carvings. What's more? They have board games to play with your loved ones. So, visit this place ASAP!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

