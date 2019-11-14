Spend Time With Your Squad Over Good Food & Sheesha!

Orange mint is the best place to hang out with your gang. It is located in wonder mall 1st-floor thane. ~ It is famous for a variety of flavor in sheesha (hookah) and drinks (soft and hard). Sheesha is available with mild, medium, and strong. People come here to enjoy sheesha and drinks with loud music especially after 10 pm place gets lit up. ~ The ambiance is pleasing and a great place to chill out. Decorated walls, lights and DJ puts you in a dancing mood. The seating arrangement is perfect with different furniture. ~ Mr. Akash served us with different dishes. He recommend us with few dishes. The staff was courteous and helpful. The service was fast. ~ The food was delicious and tasty. The presentation of the food was superb. The cocktails and mocktails were mind-blowing. The loaded kheema fries were lit. Both veg and non-veg dishes were great to taste. Both the quality and quantity was superb. Value for money. ~ The dishes and drinks I loved personally are: Drinks 1. He man Choice 2. Double Date 3. Virgin Mojito 4. Belini Food 1. Chicken BBQ Pizza 2. Loaded Kheema Fires 3. Peri-Peri Wedges 4. Loaded Nachos and Salsa 5. Chicken Shashlik Steak Sizzler Sheesha 1. Dubai Special (HR) 2. Mint Overall, the experience was great. Like to visit it here again. I personally loved it and I recommend you to visit this lounge. Thank you!