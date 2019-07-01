Nykaa's Molten Matte Lip & Cheek Colours Are Totally Worth Your Money

When was the last time you sneakily applied your lipstick as rouge? In my case, it's almost always (and I'm not so sneaky about it). Thankfully, Nykaa came up with a Molten Matte Lip & Cheek Colour range and I couldn't have been happier. The box comes with 12 gorgeous colours, all conceptualised keeping famous TV personalities in mind and their onscreen characters. The basic shades are red and pink with multiple tones. I also love the characters they've chosen, There's everyone from Rachel and Carrie to Aria, Hanna, Serena and more. Why I'm a fan of Nykaa, in general, is because they get the Indian skin tone right. All of the shades work really well on my skin (my skin tone is wheatish). The shades range from subtle to bold, come in compact cases and are perfect for when you're on-the-go and don't want to carry all your make up (lip and cheek, remember?). Since they're infused with argan oil and shea butter, they glide easily on your lips and cheek, and keep them moisturised all along (yes, despite being matte). My favourites so far are Spencer (bright plum) and Miranda (orange tone red), and they both, according to me, are brilliant 9 to 9 colours (see pictures). I'm also a big fan of Rachel (brown tone nude) which I swear by for all formal events. Priced at INR 525 each, I'm totally digging this range and think it's totally value for money.