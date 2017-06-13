Matte Up: Nyx Cosmetics Is Launching Their First Store In Mumbai

Nyx Professional Make-Up is launching their first Indian store, and it will be located in Mumbai’s very own Shopper’s Stop in Bandra.
The Los Angeles-based make-up brand is one of our favourites, since it offers the kind of variety and style we love without burning a big hole in our pockets. We are especially looking forward to getting our hands on their Super Skinny Eye Marker, the Matte Audrey lipstick, and their Highlight and Contour Pro set. The brandis great for substituting higher-end brand needs with lower cost but high quality products.
We’re also looking forward to their butter lipstick range {which comes in 22 shades}, eye shadow singles {major MAC vibes here} and of course, the professional make-up counters and assistants who will help us get that perfect contour.
